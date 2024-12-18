IN the heart of Malaysia’s vibrant urban landscape, innovation meets leisure in an exciting showcase of creativity. A

cutting-edge museum celebrates the evolution of two-wheeled transportation, offering enthusiasts a journey through mechanical history.

Meanwhile, fashion and jewellery enthusiasts can explore a new boutique that artfully blends traditional craftsmanship with modern design. Families and adventure seekers have a fresh indoor entertainment destination that promises thrilling experiences across interactive games and activities.

For those seeking aquatic adventures, a unique urban facility provides immersive water-based programmes. From retail experiences to entertainment, these emerging destinations reflect Malaysia’s dynamic spirit of innovation and exploration.

Space Y

As part of Hong Leong Yamaha Motor’s 45-year milestone and the production of its 6th million motorcycle, the company has unveiled Space Y, Malaysia’s first motorcycle museum.

Space Y offers an opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts to explore Yamaha Motor’s rich history, innovation and artistry while providing a captivating new destination for fans to immerse themselves in Malaysia’s motorcycle heritage.

The museum also features the evolution of motorcycles, from the past to the present and into the future. Located at Yamaha Motor Lifestyle Station headquarters, Space Y has free admission to the public until Dec 31.

Hazara Boutique

Partnering with jeweller Habib, Hazara Boutique has opened a new boutique at Plaza Shah Alam. Along with the opening, the store also has an exclusive unveiling of Hazara’s Raya 2025 collection Scintillate that showcases the brand blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design for the festive season.

Known for its craftsmanship and designs, Habib added a touch of elegance to the boutique’s launch by complementing the Scintillate collection. Inspired by the grace and vibrance of the festive season, the collection incorporates elegant chiffon silk fabrics, intricate tambour beading and modern silhouettes.

Additionally, Habib has curated a dazzling array of jewellery to complement Hazara’s latest designs, ranging from one-of-a-kind diamond pieces to exclusively crafted Oro Italia 916 collections from Italy.

GameOn Theme Park

Families and thrill-seekers across Kuala Lumpur are welcomed to explore a new realm of excitement at Melawati Mall’s GameOn Theme Park, an ultimate playground for families looking for indoor entertainment.

Filled with 14 thrilling attractions, GameOn Theme Park offers a mix of interactive games and activities for visitors such as kung fu challenges, ninja courses, table pool, trampoline, maze running, karaoke and more.

The park also includes classic board games such as Jenga and chess as well as their 3D versions that cater to a wide variety of interests, ensuring guests of all ages can find something to enjoy.

The Melawati Mall outlet’s masterpiece however, is set to be revealed in stage two of the park’s expansion by March 2025. In addition to being the largest theme park located in East KL, the second half of the park’s expansion includes plans to build Malaysia’s longest indoor slide, spanning Level 6 to the Ground Floor. This unique feature is set to become a highlight for adventure lovers and is part of GameOn’s ongoing efforts to bring fresh, exciting attractions to its visitors.

Urban City Divers

Now open at Combat Baze in the KL Base, the historic former Malaysian Air Force airport, Urban City Divers offers a unique aquatic experience.

Set against the skyline of KL, the facility provides a wide array of water-based programmes ideal for individuals, families and even corporate teams looking for innovative ways to engage and grow.

Urban City Divers provides comprehensive programmes tailored to all skill levels, such as swimming lessons, mermaid swimming, freediving classes, team-building activities and professional training with swim instructor certifications and lifeguard training.

Ecco

Known for its premium footwear and leather goods, Ecco has opened its latest concept store in Sunway Pyramid, featuring a modern, Scandinavian-inspired layout that combines functionality and aesthetics.

At the heart of Ecco’s product offerings, particularly at the new outlet, is its patented Fluidform Direct Comfort Technology, which ensures durability, flexibility and comfort.

The Sunway Pyramid outlet will feature a comprehensive selection of the brand’s latest styles, from casual sneakers and formal footwear to outdoor and athleisure collections. This includes the latest Biom collection, designed to provide comfort and natural movement.

Eraman

The leading duty-free and retail brand Era has revamped its mall in KL International Airport’s Terminal 1, which aims to provide travellers with an enhanced shopping experience, with a showcase of over 550 brands across premium travel retail and categories.

With selections of premium international brands in categories such as chocolates, perfumes, cosmetics and spirits, the mall provides a diverse range of products designed to elevate the shopping journey for all travellers passing through.

The mall also features self-checkout kiosks and has plans to launch RFID technology to further streamline the shopping experience with faster, more efficient transactions.