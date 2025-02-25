FILIPINO-AMERICAN stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy, known for his witty humour, is bringing his set to KL on June 18. He will be performing at the Mega Star Arena.

Coming a long way from performing in Las Vegas’s coffee house, Jo Koy relatable brand of comedy and antidotes of his multicultural family have built him a dedicated crowd.

In 2022, he sold out the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and he is the only comedian to have sold out six shows at The Forum in Los Angeles as well as two shows at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In 2017, Jo Koy had 11-sold out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, Hawaii, earning him a day dedicated to him (Jo Koy Day, Nov 24), which was given by the city’s mayor.

Leaving no stones unturned, Jo Koy has also starred in 2022’s Universal Pictures movie Easter Sunday, a comedy inspired by his life and stand-up material. In 2023, he made a cameo in Disney’s Haunted Mansion and lent his voice to Netflix’s animated films Monkey King and Leo. Jo Koy is also a part of Paramount+’s The Tiger’s Apprentice as the voice of the Monkey King.

He has also inked two-special deal with the streaming giant, kicking off with Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn, filmed at The Kings Theatre, UK. The new shows come after four Netflix specials, including Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comin’ In Hot, Live From Seattle and Jo Koy: In His Elements.

A jack of all trades, Jo Koy has also released his memoir Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo. The book delves into his struggles, triumphs and the journey that shaped his comedic voice.

Presented by LOL Asia and BOHM Presents, tickets for Just Being Koy Tour go on sale on Feb 27 (pre-sale) and Feb 28 (general sale).