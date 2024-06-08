Vivo Malaysia levels up young athletes with Dream Field 2.0

VIVO Malaysia has donated over RM10,000 worth of football equipment, including jerseys and football boots from every Vivo V30 series smartphone sold during its Dream Field 2.0 CSR campaign period.

Aligned with the excitement of the UEFA Euro 2024, the campaign, which ran from June 6 to July 14, aimed to inspire young Malaysians to pursue their passion for football while contributing to the development of sports infrastructure in schools.

Five schools across the nation were selected for this programme to empower young athletes with essential equipment to excel in their sporting endeavours. By investing in these young athletes and improving school facilities, Vivo hopes to inspire the next generation of football stars and create a lasting impact on the community.

Building upon the success of the inaugural Dream Field initiative in 2021, which focused on supporting differently-abled football athletes, Dream Field 2.0 expanded its reach to benefit a wider range of young individuals. The campaign not only provided essential resources but also aimed to cultivate a sustainable sports culture in schools, encouraging students to embrace physical activity and teamwork.

Vivo’s dedication to excellence extends beyond its philanthropic endeavours. The company recently achieved a remarkable milestone in the Chinese smartphone market, securing a 17.93% market share with an impressive 11.95 million units activated in Q2 2024. This represents a substantial year-on-year growth of 7.17%, solidifying Vivo’s position as a dominant force in the industry.

Vivo remains committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen and will continue to explore opportunities to support youth development and community initiatives.