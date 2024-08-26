Voices of unity, diversity and progress

Malaysian influencers share personal Merdeka messages

MERDEKA Day stands as a powerful symbol of Malaysia’s hard-won independence and the diverse cultural fabric that defines the nation. As Malaysia continues to evolve, the significance of Merdeka remains deeply rooted in the collective consciousness of its people. This year, theSun turns to a group of influential voices in the Malaysian community who share their reflections and messages in honour of Merdeka Day. These influencers, representing various cultural backgrounds, offer insights into what Merdeka means to them and how they envision Malaysia’s future. Below, they share their thoughts on the essence of independence, unity and the path forward.

Adrina Kamjo For Adrina Kamjo, Merdeka Day is much more than a historical celebration. It is a moment of deep personal reflection on the evolving concept of freedom. Adrina sees Merdeka as an opportunity to contemplate how independence intersects with collective responsibility and global interconnectedness. “Merdeka Day symbolises a profound reflection on freedom’s evolving nature. It is not just about celebrating historical events but contemplating the true essence of liberty in today’s globalised society. To me, it is a personal reckoning with what freedom truly means in my own life. It is a moment to reflect on how my liberties intertwine with the responsibilities I hold toward others.” Adrina’s message to readers of theSun is one of communal responsibility. She emphasises that true freedom is not only about personal rights but also about how those rights are used to uplift others. “In celebrating our independence, let’s also pledge to contribute positively to the lives of those around us, reinforcing the essence of freedom through solidarity and respect,” she urged.

Muqh Mazelan Muqh Mazelan’s reflection on Merdeka Day centres on the concept of freedom, but with a unique twist. For him, Merdeka is a powerful word that transcends its traditional meaning, symbolising freedom not only from external constraints but also from the internal struggles that hold us back. “To me, Merdeka means freedom. It is a special kind of freedom, freedom from everything. Our mindset, our way of life and freedom shape our destiny as an individual and as a nation,” Muqh explained. He draws a parallel between the struggles faced by Malaysia’s forefathers in their fight for independence and the personal battles we all face today. “Just like our forefathers who once thought that they would not be able to move forward, they rose and fought for the country. That is the determination we have to instil in ourselves to be truly free and to ‘Merdeka’ from everything holding us back,” he added. Muqh’s message to readers is clear: Merdeka is not just a word, but a call to action. He encouraged everyone to hold onto the essence of Merdeka as a guiding principle to move forward, to change and to progress.

Chan Karwai For Chan Karwai, a Malaysian artist, Merdeka Day carries profound significance that resonates deeply with her identity and creative expression. It represents not only a pivotal moment in Malaysia’s history but also an inspiration for her artistic endeavours. “Merdeka Day embodies the spirit of freedom and unity that transcends time. It is a celebration of our diverse heritage and the collective strength that has shaped our identity,” reflected Chan. As someone who sees art as a bridge that connects people, Chan believes that Merdeka Day serves as a reminder of the journey towards independence and the ongoing evolution of Malaysian society. Her message emphasises the importance of embracing and supporting Malaysian art and culture. “Art and culture bring us together, reflecting our shared experiences. In our busy world, take moments to appreciate beauty and creativity. Embrace the richness of Malaysian art and culture and help groom these traditions so they never die. Stay curious, keep exploring and find the extraordinary in the everyday.”

Cho Jun Yang Cho Jun Yang, a voice of reason and reflection, views Merdeka Day as a time to appreciate the efforts of those who came before us while looking forward to the future. For him, it is a day to celebrate the nation’s achievements and to recognise the work that still needs to be done. “Merdeka Day is a day of reflection, a day where we celebrate the efforts of our forefathers and welcome the future as a nation. We appreciate how far we have come but must not forget to look at how far we still need to go.” He highlights the importance of understanding and embracing diversity as a key to progress. “People fear what they do not understand and this fear is holding us back from progress. As a nation, we must continue learning about each other and embrace our diversities, because when we understand each other, no one will be able to pull us apart,” he said.

Jenanee Jaikrishnan For Jenanee Jaikrishnan, Merdeka Day is a heartfelt tribute to Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity. She sees the day as a celebration of the unity found within the nation’s multicultural tapestry, a unity that is built on mutual respect and inclusivity. “Merdeka Day resonates with me deeply as it touches the very essence of my identity. It is a celebration of the unity found in our diversity, where festivals, languages and traditions from all walks of life come together in harmony.” Jenanee’s message is infused with the spirit of body positivity and the celebration of individuality. “This Merdeka, let’s raise a plate to our nation’s diversity and to being proudly ourselves, extra sambal and all! Selamat Hari Merdeka! Semoga semangat kebangsaan kita terus membara dan kita terus berbangga dengan diri sendiri dan negara kita,” she proclaimed.