White elegance on plate

Tantalising cream-coloured foods

WHITE-coloured foods often bring a touch of elegance and sophistication to the table. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these foods offer a range of flavours and textures. Read on to explore 10 delicious white foods that not only look stunning but also taste amazing. Coconut milk rice A staple in many asian cuisines, coconut milk rice is aromatic and rich. The creamy texture comes from simmering rice in coconut milk, giving it a naturally sweet flavour. Paired with spicy curries or eaten on its own, this dish is beloved for its smooth, luxurious taste. Its simplicity in appearance belies the depth of its flavour.

Garlic shrimp pasta This dish offers a delightful combination of garlic, olive oil and shrimp, tossed with pasta. The white colour comes from the pasta and the garlic-infused oil, creating a visually striking yet simple plate. The flavours are bold yet balanced, making this an easy favourite for those who enjoy rich, savoury dishes.

Rasgulla Rasgulla is a beloved sweet from East India, especially in Bengal and Odisha. Made from chhena (Indian cottage cheese) and semolina, these soft, spongy white balls are soaked in a light sugar syrup. The sweetness and soft texture, combined with the dish’s signature white appearance, make rasgullas a treat for festive occasions and family gatherings.

Vanilla panna cotta An Italian classic, panna cotta is a smooth and creamy dessert made with vanilla, cream and sugar. Its elegant, white appearance makes it perfect for formal gatherings or romantic dinners. The subtly sweet flavour, combined with the silkiness of the cream, makes this dessert a light and refreshing end to any meal.

Cauliflower soup Cauliflower, when pureed into a soup, results in a velvety and hearty dish. This white vegetable is not only a great low-carb option but also incredibly variable. The addition of garlic, cream or herbs can make the humble cauliflower into a gourmet experience. A warm bowl of cauliflower soup is comforting, healthy and packed with nutrients.

White pizza Unlike its tomato-based counterpart, white pizza omits the marinara sauce in favour of a blend of cheeses, garlic and sometimes cream. The simplicity of this pizza allows the flavours of the cheese to shine, making it a favourite for those who appreciate a creamy and savoury bite. Toppings such as mushrooms, ricotta or arugula can add depth while keeping the pizza visually stunning.

Ricotta cheesecake Ricotta cheesecake is a lighter version of traditional cheesecake, often made with fresh ricotta cheese, eggs and a touch of lemon zest. The cake’s texture is fluffy and its colour is a beautiful, creamy white. This dessert offers a subtle sweetness and a more delicate flavour than heavier cheesecakes, making it an ideal end to a meal.

Mashed potatoes A classic comfort food, mashed potatoes are soft, creamy and pure white. Often served with gravy, butter or herbs, this dish is a side that complements many main courses. Whether made with milk or cream, mashed potatoes are an iconic white dish that evokes feelings of warmth and nostalgia.

Tofu salad Tofu is an ingredient that is often used in savoury and sweet dishes. In a tofu salad, the white tofu is the star, providing a soft and silky texture that pairs well with fresh vegetables, herbs and a light dressing. Tofu’s neutral taste makes it a good canvas for various seasonings and its white colour adds a clean, minimalist aesthetic to the plate.