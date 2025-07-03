Two firms delay price hikes after KPDN meeting with Armizan

PUTRAJAYA: Two companies, an ice supplier and a frozen food manufacturer, have agreed to delay planned price hikes after discussions with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

The firms were summoned to justify their proposed adjustments, with Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali confirming the postponement following the meeting.

During the session, both companies were instructed to consult KPDN’s Enforcement Division before finalising any price changes. Armizan clarified that the firms had cited rising operational costs, not the revised Sales and Services Tax (SST), as the reason for the adjustments.

Recent social media claims suggested Sim Yang Hok Industries Sdn Bhd would raise ice block prices from RM3.70 to RM6, while Ramly Burger allegedly imposed a 10 per cent hike starting 1 July 2025. The ice supplier denied the viral post, calling it false, and filed a police report.

Armizan confirmed that Ramly Burger received a Goods Information Verification Notice (NPMB) under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to justify its pricing review. He reiterated KPDN’s commitment to monitoring markets and preventing unjustified price surges. - Bernama