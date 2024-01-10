Explore Western Australia for colourful flora adventure

AUSTRALIA is known for its beaches, wildlife and cute Koala bears but if you are looking for a floral paradise to elevate your Instagram game during the next adventure, Western Australia is calling for you to visit! From inner-city parks, amid forest and bushlands, across coastal to outback plains, carpets of radiant wildflowers create a feast for the senses. With over 12,000 species of wildflowers in bloom, more than half of them are found nowhere else on earth. Western Australia is home to the biggest wildflower collection on earth. From June

to November, this natural phenomenon sweeps across the state, starting in the

north and flowing down to the stunning

southern coastline. These wildflowers can be experienced through self-drive adventures, staying at an outback station, adventuring with a tour operator or extending otherworldly events. Here are five must-visit destinations for you to witness the magical wonders of Western Australia:

King’s Park and Botanic Gardens One of Perth’s most popular inner-city parks, the Kings Park and Botanic Garden, known as Kaarta Koomba to the local Noongar people, is a floral haven that has natural bushland and diverse gardens. Perth’s Kings Park is home to more than 3,000 wildflower species, with many bursting into colour, during the month of September. Free guided walks of Kings Park and Botanic Garden are offered by its volunteer guides twice daily throughout the year and during the wildflower season.

Cape to Cape Track Just a three-hour drive south from Perth,

the Margaret River region is a space where wildflowers mingle with world-class vines. Running along the Leeuwin-Naturaloste ridge on Western Australia’s southwest

coast, the Cape to Cape Track offers

an unforgettable floral panorama for

nature lovers. From Wattle, Hardenbergia and Chroizema to Verticordia, this walking trail offers a breath-taking walk with some of the most stunning wildflowers.

Kalbarri National Park Witness hundreds of varieties of West Australian flora transform the outback into a sea of colours when 800 native species, including River Gums, Banksias, Grevillas and Startflowers, bloom from July to October. Catch the beautiful view 100 metres above ground from Kalbarri Skywalk, which perches over the rim of the Murchison River Gorge. Stirling Range National Park In Western Australia’s southwest region lies the Striking Range National Park also known as Koi Kyeunu-ruff to the Noongar people. The range stratches across 65km of untamed wilderness and a home to more than 1,000 species of wildflowers. Some of the highlights include elegant mountain bells, magerita Queen of Sheba orchids and the distinctive Stirling Range Banksia. The Stirling Range National Park is a mecca for sightseers, flora lovers, bushwalkers, trekkers and rock climbers.