WonderLab, WonderDewi refresh entire skincare series

IN celebration of its fifth anniversary, skincare brand WonderLab | WonderDewi has refreshed its skincare series, bringing forward two lines of products with fresh new looks and refined formulas.

WonderLab | WonderDewi is a business segment under Cuckoo International (Malaysia) Bhd that offers beauty and wellness solutions, including skincare and nutritional food products.

Formulated for Malaysians and the Malaysian climate, WonderLab with the WonderLab Ageless Pre-Ageing Series offers advanced pre-ageing solutions for firmer, youthful skin, while WonderDewi with the WonderDewi Cica Series simplifies skincare for beginners with its soothing, brightening and hydrating essentials.

“Both of the newly launched lines are set to invigorate the market with advanced formulations, made possible through state-of-the-art technologies, by delivering transformative beauty & wellness solutions to Malaysians. Our progress over the past five years reflects our team’s passion and dedication to explore potential beauty evolution and create unconventional beauty and wellness solutions,” said Cuckoo International executive director and CEO Hoe Kian Choon, who is also the brand owner of WonderLab | WonderDewi.

“The WonderLab Ageless Pre-Ageing Series continues to offer high-performing skincare solutions, while the WonderDewi Cica Series provides affordable, effective options for younger consumers. Together, the two lines are designed to be one’s skincare companion through every stage of life, from entry-level skincare explorers to sophisticated skincare enthusiasts. Looking ahead, we are excited to keep innovating and enhancing the lives of the community with both high-performing and accessible skincare offerings,” added Hoe.

Early step to defy ageing

The WonderLab Ageless Pre-Ageing Series continues to deliver advanced pre-ageing formulations to deliver the “Trio Youth Effect” of firming, elasticity and brightening. While the series continues to feature its unique Trio Black Complex formulation, which includes black beans, black rice and black sesame, the ingredients are now harvested from Jeju Island where they are nurtured under the island’s pristine conditions and volcanic soil that is brimming with minerals. The newly launched series also blends science to harness the essence of Jeju’s natural richness through an advanced and eco-friendly extraction method Hyalsquiz, which directly extracts plant cells while increasing the moisturising effect of the ingredients.

The WonderLab Ageless Pre-Ageing Series features the Niacinamide Toner Essence, offering two-in-one toner and essence benefits to simplify one’s skincare routine, with 91% of users achieving firmer skin in two weeks, 100% seeing improved elasticity in four weeks, and 91% gaining an instant glow in three weeks. It also includes the Black Ginseng Sleeping Mask, which revitalises and energises the skin overnight, boosts circulation and collagen, and ensures a refreshed complexion by morning, along with the Grapeseed Oil Cleansing Balm, Resurrection Plant Moisturiser and Zinc Oxide Tone Up Sunscreen.

“The introduction of this series is to deliver effective skincare solutions tailored to local needs. Our key ingredients — black beans, black rice, and black sesame — are sourced directly from Jeju Island in Korea. These ingredients are celebrated for their firming, elasticising and brightening properties. By addressing the specific challenges of Malaysia’s hot and humid climate, we ensure our products provide visible results and meet the unique needs of Malaysian skin,” said Cuckoo International chief marketing officer Queenie Goh.

Skincare for teens

The WonderDewi Cica Series is designed as a practical introduction for those new to skincare. This four-piece set offers a simple and effective routine for beginners, laying a solid foundation for a healthy complexion. Specifically formulated for Malaysia’s climate, the newly launched WonderDewi Cica Series incorporates Tecamin-CTM, an enhanced form of Cica enriched with natural Vitamin C, nurtured through advanced cultivation techniques. Blending the properties of Cica and Vitamin C, the series provides soothing hydration and enhancing radiance to meet the needs of local skin types. It is a practical choice for anyone seeking to establish a straightforward and effective skincare routine.

The WonderDewi Cica Series features the Prebiotic Moisturiser, enriched with prebiotics and Tecamin-CTM, which instantly refreshes and revitalises the skin, balances the microbiome, and controls sebum and inflammation for a clearer complexion. The series also features the Amino Acid Cleanser, Hyaluronic Toner, and Niacinamide Sunscreen, completing one’s end-to-end basic skincare routine needs.

“This series is a starter kit for teenagers and beginners entering the world of skincare, which can often feel overwhelming and expensive. Enriched with Tecamin-CTM’s soothing, brightening and hydrating benefits, this series provides an easy, effective and affordable skincare routine to everyone. The lightweight formulations are also perfect for Malaysia’s climate and specifically cater to the needs of young and sensitive skins, helping to control sebum and reduce inflammation for a balanced, healthy complexion,” said Goh.

The refreshed WonderLab Ageless Pre-Ageing Series and WonderDewi Cica Series will be available at the WonderLab Stores nationwide and online via TikTok, Shopee and Lazada. WonderLab and WonderDewi will soon be available at selected Watsons stores nationwide soon.