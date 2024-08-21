Wonders of Penang

PENANG is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations. Famed as a foodie’s paradise, the northern state is also a treasure trove of culture, history and natural beauty. There are also noteworthy annual events such as the Georgetown Festival designed to lure more visitors to the island.

Here is a guide to seven must-visit places that will ensure you experience the best of what this destination has to offer.

Gurney Beach

Gurney Beach is an ideal spot for those who seek relaxation and a picturesque seaside escape. This beach, located along the Gurney Drive promenade, is ideal for a leisurely stroll with the cool sea breeze in your hair and the sound of waves gently crashing onto the shore. The area is also known for its stunning sunsets, where the sky bursts into vibrant hues of orange and pink, creating a romantic atmosphere perfect for an evening out. While the beach itself is more of a rocky coastline, the nearby amenities, including numerous cafes and restaurants, make it a popular hangout spot for locals and tourists.

Gurney Drive

Gurney Drive is one of Penang’s most famous seafront promenades and a food lover’s paradise. This bustling waterfront is lined with rows of hawker stalls and restaurants offering a variety of local delicacies. From char kuey teow and laksa to satay and rojak, the culinary delights here are endless. It is an ideal place to sample Penang’s renowned street food while enjoying the lively atmosphere. Apart from the food, Gurney Drive is also known for its shopping centres and entertainment options, making it a good spot to spend an evening out.