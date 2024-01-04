Xbox addresses swirling concerns

FOLLOWING rumours and speculations carried by reports across the globe, particularly centred on Xbox potentially stopping its console production and first-party Xbox exclusive games going to other consoles, the company finally addressed everything in its recent episode of the Official Xbox Podcast.

Present during the episode was Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Xbox president Sarah Bond and Xbox Studios head Matt Booty.

The biggest announcement was Spencer confirming earlier rumours that four Xbox exclusive games will be available on competitor platforms. As he wants the developers of the games to make the announcement themselves, the Xbox head did not reveal the titles of the four games or the consoles they will be available on.

However, he confirmed that last year’s Starfield and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are not part of the four. The chosen games were apparently released over a year ago.

Beyond these four, Spencer made no promises the company will do it again.

“So four games, no promise beyond that. If you’re on those other platforms and you see these four games coming, please don’t take it as some signal that everything’s coming. It’s not. And we’re going to learn,” he said.

He also says that the decision to bring the games beyond the Xbox and Microsoft ecosystem is propelled by the goal of keeping the Xbox brand healthy, as he believes that porting the four games to other consoles will help the Xbox brand.