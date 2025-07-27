Xiaomi Malaysia to grow premium smartphone segment

XIAOMI Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Xiaomi Malaysia), which has opened the brand’s biggest Southeast Asian retail outlet at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, is growing its premium smartphone segment as competition heats up, while expanding its product lines and categories.
“We are paying more attention to the premium segment. The entry segment is hard to survive as its margin is more competitive,” Xiaomi Malaysia country manager Eddie Huang told a media interview after launching its latest outlet yesterday.
He said the brand’s entry segment makes up the larger chunk of its sales locally. In China, Xiaomi is bigger in the middle and premium segments.
“Investing in retail outlets and improving our after-sales service can help us to increase sales in the premium segment.
“Our mission is to make Xiaomi’s technology accessible for everyone. We have a full range of products, from entry segment to premium segment, from smartphones to tablets. Before this, we focused on the entry segment, but now we try to do more things, such as going into the premium segment and different product lines,” he explained, adding that home appliances is its new product line this year.
He said although Xiaomi has a strong online business in the Malaysian market, offline sales still constitute the majority of sales here.
“For premium models especially, most consumers need to experience (the product). This is why we have a retail outlet at TRX, and this outlet has the most SKUs here. Consumers can experience all products in one space.”
It plans to grow its physical presence in Malaysia to 85 outlets by year-end, from 77 outlets currently. It also wants to increase its smartphone market share in the country, from 18% in the first quarter of 2025.
“We hope to improve our average selling price, invest more in retail outlets and sell more premium models,” said Huang.
Redefining tech retail
Xiaomi’s new retail outlet at The Exchange TRX is its second retail outlet in Malaysia and the biggest retail outlet under its new retail business model in Southeast Asia.
Following the success of its first new retail outlet at IPC Shopping Centre, this latest addition sees Xiaomi delivering a premium and hands-on retail experience.
With over 250 displayed stock keeping units (SKUs) and more than 500 SKUs of Xiaomi devices available for purchase, the 2,700 sq ft outlet offers the widest range of Xiaomi products in Malaysia, spanning smartphones, AIoT devices and smart home solutions.
This is also Xiaomi’s first new retail outlet in Malaysia to offer on-site after-sales support, where customers can receive expert assistance directly from trained Xiaomi specialists.
The outlet showcases the brand’s innovative range of products that aims to elevate smart living lifestyle. Conceptualising Xiaomi’s upgraded strategy “Human × Car × Home”, this new outlet promises a refined retail experience where fans and shoppers alike can explore Xiaomi’s smart ecosystem that seamlessly integrates personal devices and smart home products.
“After the success of the first new retail outlet at IPC Shopping Centre, we are providing an even more holistic retail experience to our customers with the opening of our second new retail outlet.
“This outlet reflects our mission to make the latest innovative technology accessible to everyone, and also enhancing customer experience through retail design and customer service. Malaysia is a key market that continues to inspire our growth,” said Huang.