Xiaomi Malaysia to grow premium smartphone segment

XIAOMI Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Xiaomi Malaysia), which has opened the brand’s biggest Southeast Asian retail outlet at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, is growing its premium smartphone segment as competition heats up, while expanding its product lines and categories.

“We are paying more attention to the premium segment. The entry segment is hard to survive as its margin is more competitive,” Xiaomi Malaysia country manager Eddie Huang told a media interview after launching its latest outlet yesterday.

He said the brand’s entry segment makes up the larger chunk of its sales locally. In China, Xiaomi is bigger in the middle and premium segments.

“Investing in retail outlets and improving our after-sales service can help us to increase sales in the premium segment.

“Our mission is to make Xiaomi’s technology accessible for everyone. We have a full range of products, from entry segment to premium segment, from smartphones to tablets. Before this, we focused on the entry segment, but now we try to do more things, such as going into the premium segment and different product lines,” he explained, adding that home appliances is its new product line this year.

He said although Xiaomi has a strong online business in the Malaysian market, offline sales still constitute the majority of sales here.

“For premium models especially, most consumers need to experience (the product). This is why we have a retail outlet at TRX, and this outlet has the most SKUs here. Consumers can experience all products in one space.”

It plans to grow its physical presence in Malaysia to 85 outlets by year-end, from 77 outlets currently. It also wants to increase its smartphone market share in the country, from 18% in the first quarter of 2025.

“We hope to improve our average selling price, invest more in retail outlets and sell more premium models,” said Huang.