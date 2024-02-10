DESIGNED for photography enthusiasts pursuing top tier imaging capabilities, Xiaomi has launched its flagship Xiaomi 14T Series in Malaysia. With advanced AI-enhanced imaging technology, users can enjoy clear, vibrant shots at night or during the day.

Combining sleek design, powerful MediaTek processors and stunning Amoled displays, the series offers seamless integration of AI functionality for multiple use cases.

Redefining night photography

Featuring exceptional photography experience with low-light capabilities for any user, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are able to capture breathtaking night scenes and vibrant cityscapes in full clarity.

Powered by the Xiaomi AISP, the AI LM computational photography platform and based on FusionLM, the series enhances dynamic range and reduces noise for extraordinary detail and vibrant colours, even in challenging lighting.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro has a versatile triple camera system spanning five focal lengths, from 15mm to 120mm that provides additional flexibility to cover various shooting conditions. Its 50MP main camera features a large f/1.6 aperture and the latest Leica Summilux optical lens, paired with the Light Fusion 900 image sensor.

With a 1/1.31” sensor size, Dual Native ISO Fusion Max and a 13.57EV high dynamic range, this advanced setup captures up to 32% more light than its predecessor.

Xiaomi 14T features an advanced Sony’s IMX906 image sensor and a versatile triple camera system featuring three lenses with four focal lengths ranging from 15mm to 100mm.

Beyond impressive photographic capabilities, the Xiaomi 14T Series also excels in videography, making it effortless to capture cinematic videos. Movie mode defaults to a 2.39:1 aspect ratio and supports Cinematic Blur and Rack Focus switching for a cinematic feel, while Director mode introduces a professional cinematography interface with advanced parameter controls.

Meanwhile, MasterCinema records HDR videos in the 10-bit Rec. 2020 format and offers up to 4K recording at 30fps.