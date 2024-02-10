DESIGNED for photography enthusiasts pursuing top tier imaging capabilities, Xiaomi has launched its flagship Xiaomi 14T Series in Malaysia. With advanced AI-enhanced imaging technology, users can enjoy clear, vibrant shots at night or during the day.
Combining sleek design, powerful MediaTek processors and stunning Amoled displays, the series offers seamless integration of AI functionality for multiple use cases.
Redefining night photography
Featuring exceptional photography experience with low-light capabilities for any user, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are able to capture breathtaking night scenes and vibrant cityscapes in full clarity.
Powered by the Xiaomi AISP, the AI LM computational photography platform and based on FusionLM, the series enhances dynamic range and reduces noise for extraordinary detail and vibrant colours, even in challenging lighting.
The Xiaomi 14T Pro has a versatile triple camera system spanning five focal lengths, from 15mm to 120mm that provides additional flexibility to cover various shooting conditions. Its 50MP main camera features a large f/1.6 aperture and the latest Leica Summilux optical lens, paired with the Light Fusion 900 image sensor.
With a 1/1.31” sensor size, Dual Native ISO Fusion Max and a 13.57EV high dynamic range, this advanced setup captures up to 32% more light than its predecessor.
Xiaomi 14T features an advanced Sony’s IMX906 image sensor and a versatile triple camera system featuring three lenses with four focal lengths ranging from 15mm to 100mm.
Beyond impressive photographic capabilities, the Xiaomi 14T Series also excels in videography, making it effortless to capture cinematic videos. Movie mode defaults to a 2.39:1 aspect ratio and supports Cinematic Blur and Rack Focus switching for a cinematic feel, while Director mode introduces a professional cinematography interface with advanced parameter controls.
Meanwhile, MasterCinema records HDR videos in the 10-bit Rec. 2020 format and offers up to 4K recording at 30fps.
Harnessing advanced AI
Using the power of both on-device and cloud-based computing, the Xiaomi 14T Series AI-capabilities provides users with avenues to enhance their productivity, travel smarter and effortlessly create content.
Through the collaboration with Google, the Xiaomi 14T Series allows users to instantly search for anything they see on their phone without needing to switch apps. Additionally, the series comes with the Google Gemini app.
For enhanced productivity, AI Interpreter overcomes language barrier to improve communication during meetings and calls. AI Notes and AI Recorder further enhance efficiency with speech-to-text transcription, accurate speaker recognition and quick summaries, while real-time translations ensure smooth multilingual interactions.
Immersive visuals and ultra-smooth interactions
With a remarkable 6.67-inch Amoled CrystalRes Display, the series offers a stunning 1.5K resolution with a pixel density of 446 ppi and an impressive 12-bit colour depth.
Coupled with a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz, users can enjoy ultra-smooth scrolling and responsive touch, ensuring fluid animations and seamless transitions.
Offering DCI-P3 colour coverage and peak brightness of 4000nits, the display provides immersive visuals both indoor and outdoor, making every interaction more engaging and enjoyable.
The Xiaomi 14T Series also delivers audio quality with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and stereo speakers for immersive sound. Featuring Dolby Atmos technology, users can experience rich, three-dimensional audio, elevating their enjoyment of movies, music and games.
Performance, speed and efficiency redefined
Xiaomi 14T Series delivers performance with cutting-edge processors and advanced cooling systems, elevating daily tasks with speed and efficiency.
Xiaomi 14T Pro redefines performance with the next-level flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, the series delivers a 37% boost in multi-core CPU performance and a 44% improvement in graphics performance with the paired Immortalis-G720 GPU.
Powered by the new AI processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra, the Xiaomi 14T offers a 20% boost in CPU performance and a 60% improvement in GPU performance.
Stylish sophistication
Xiaomi 14T Series seamlessly blends performance with elegant design, featuring a sleek metallic deco design and an ultra-narrow 1.7mm bezel that enhances the immersion of the display experience. Both devices boast an IP68 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance for durability and peace of mind.
With a refined metallic frame, the Xiaomi 14T Pro has up to 116% greater resilience against bending and damage compared to the previous generation. The 3D curved back enhances comfort and grip, while the metallic deco adds a touch of luxury.
Price and availability
Xiaomi 14T Pro will be available in three colour options, which are Titan Gray, Titan Blue and Titan Black, with storage variants, priced from RM2,599.
Xiaomi 14T comes in three colour options: Titan Blue, Titan Black, and Lemon Green, with storage variants, priced from RM1,899