Cheras dog attack sparks heated debate online over pet responsibility

A viral Threads post by @adlina.ngalimin has sparked heated debate online after a six-year-old boy was bitten by a dog while riding his bicycle in Cheras, Selangor.

The user’s post captured the complex emotions many are feeling: “I feel sorry for the kid who got attacked by the dog, but at the same time, I also feel very pity for the dog because it’s in their nature to protect their owner. So technically, it’s the owner’s fault lah for not properly locking up their dogs.”

ALSO READ: Six-year-old boy injured in dog attack in Cheras residential area

Netizens have been weighing in on both sides — some emphasising the need for stricter pet control to prevent attacks on children, while others expressed sympathy for the dog, highlighting that animals often act out of instinct rather than malice.

One user called xzxexoxn pointed out: “First of all, there was no ‘owner’ for the dog to protect. Based on comments from people in the area, the dog had been around that neighborhood for about two days. Yes, the dog was wearing a collar.”

“The dog had escaped from its owner’s care, according to people in the area... it’s been there for two days already,” kimikapitai speculated.

Another user called twinkletina132 lashed out, saying, “I hate seeing comments like, ‘Where are the animal lovers? They disappear at times like this...’ Me and other ‘animal lovers’ haven’t lost our minds or our sense of humanity — we still feel for the kid who got hurt like this.

“But to put all the blame on the dog? If the dog was chained, then blame the owner. And if it’s a stray, I still blame humans, because before the dog became stray, it had irresponsible owners who didn’t spay/neuter it.

“People who blame animals — dogs — are so hypocritical. Please be kind to all living things.”

A video showing the child being attacked in the residential area has gone viral on social media platforms.

The footage clearly shows several residents stepping forward to assist the injured boy during the frightening incident.

The young victim suffered head injuries and was immediately transported to Kajang Hospital for emergency treatment.

Medical staff confirmed the boy is currently in stable condition and receiving care in the children’s ward.