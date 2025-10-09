A French woman’s heartfelt reflection on life in Malaysia has gone viral after she shared how much she loves living in Kuala Lumpur, calling it “by far my favorite city to live in”.

In a Reddit post, the woman who previously lived in Sweden and Qatar — she said the Malaysian capital stands out for its safety, calm energy, and respectful culture.

“I don’t think people here realise how life-changing it is, especially for women, to feel genuinely safe,” she wrote.

“Being able to walk outside, use your phone in public, and not worry about people staring — it’s such a relief.”

She also praised Malaysians’ respectful manners, sharing that even during a boxing class with mostly men, no one made her uncomfortable.

“At the end, they simply placed their hands on their hearts out of respect. Such a beautiful culture,” she said.

Describing Kuala Lumpur as “calm yet full of life”, she added that the city offers countless affordable things to do — from creative workshops to social meetups — making it easy to stay active and connected.

“KL is nowhere near as draining as other capitals. I feel so much more peaceful and happy here,” she said.

She ended her post admitting that she’s “privileged to have a comfortable salary” before thanking Malaysians for welcoming her into such a beautiful city.

“Appreciate your city and be proud of it. Even if there are reasons to demand better living conditions, you still have so much to love here.”

Her post has resonated deeply with many other foreigners who shared their delight in residing in KL.

“Funny am also French and moved in KL last year and I agree with everything you said. There are many positive sides about living in KL,” commented Foreign_Emphasis_470.

“I visit KL twice a year. Weather is like a warm hug. As soon as I arrive, I feel calm and happy. It’s definitely my happy place. A stroll around Mont kiara, coffee at VCR and then a look around Mr DIY. I will retire there one day I think,” said another.