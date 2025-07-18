19-year-old Malaysian takes pride in Alam Flora drain cleaner job, netizens moved

A young man’s job of being a drain cleaner in Alam Flora has reminded many to never judge a book by its cover.

At just 19 years old, Muhammad Zamri Zaidi Nizam has become an unexpected inspiration on social media for his pride and positivity in working as a drain cleaner.

Employed by Alam Flora Sdn Bhd, Zamri’s candid reflections on his job — shared through the company’s official TikTok page — have struck a chord with many Malaysians.

“We cannot judge a job based on one perspective only. We have to try working there first to truly understand what it feels like.

“We should not do something based on what others say. We do it for ourselves. If they feel that young people should not do these things, I will prove to them that I can,” said the young worker in the video.

Zamri said he began working as a drain cleaner in June 2024, following the advice of his father, who also works at Alam Flora as a driver.

He added that he had no specific plans for work or higher education at the time he finished his Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM).

Recalling his early days on the job, Zamri said he initially felt intimidated by how fast his colleagues worked. As a new hire, he was only assigned basic tasks such as opening slabs, before eventually being allowed to enter the drains.

Regarding acceptance, Zamri said his family fully supports his current job.

“With my family, it’s okay because it’s still work, and as long as it is halal (permissible),” he said.

However, his friends were shocked by his choice of work, questioning why he had chosen it – but Zamri does not let their opinions affect him.

“Even though the workload is heavy, it’s still manageable. And another thing – thank God –, the work helps me stay fit and my body feels light after clocking out because I get to do a lot of physical activity,” he added.

Netizens were touched by the 19-year-old’s positivity and determination in taking pride in a job that many would overlook.

Others also praised Zamri’s communication skills, noting how eloquently he spoke, and encouraged him to realise his full potential by furthering his studies.

“Why should you feel ashamed? I always tell my children that people who work in jobs like construction or the service industry are amazing – because without them, no one else would be able to do it,” one user commented.