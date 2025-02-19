IT’s a well-known fact that the moment you drive a brand-new car out of the dealership, its value immediately depreciates—often by around 10 percent.

One man, however, learned just how much his luxury car’s value plummeted in just three years.

Moshed Mohamad shared on TikTok that he purchased a Mercedes G-Wagon for a staggering RM1.45 million. But when he decided to sell it three years later, he could only get RM670,000—resulting in a jaw-dropping RM780,000 loss.

At first, Moshed felt a great sense of pride and excitement driving the high-end vehicle. However, the reality of depreciation hit hard when it was time to sell.

Despite the financial blow, he admitted feeling a sense of relief after parting with the car, as he no longer had to worry about its declining value, costly maintenance, fuel expenses, and high insurance premiums.

