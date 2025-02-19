DID you know Malaysia’s Proton Waja is known as the Proton Impian in the UK?
@joncouplandcars, a passionate car collector and Proton enthusiast from Lincolnshire, recently shared his excitement in a TikTok video while detailing a Proton Impian.
In the one-minute clip, he proudly declared, “I’m probably the only person in the UK detailing a Proton Impian,” before panning the camera to reveal the car—gleaming and spotless, a testament to his hard work.
Midway through the video, Jon shifts focus to the car’s interior, pointing out areas in need of attention.
“All these old screws need replacing with proper stainless steel things,” he notes while inspecting the details.
But what makes Jon so eager to restore a Proton Impian? He explains that the model is a rare find in the UK.
“Why am I bothering, I hear you cry?
“Well, it’s a relatively rare car here in the UK, and if you follow my channel, you’ll know I’m all about underappreciated survivors.”
Jon also highlights the car’s remarkably low mileage—just under 17,000 miles (27,358 km).
“Will it ever be a future classic? Probably not. But it’s a nice addition to my Proton collection.”
His video quickly caught the attention of Malaysian netizens, many of whom expressed gratitude for his dedication.
“Thank you for taking care of our Proton Waja,” commented @forever_iz_one.
“Thank you for taking care of our legend. Love from Malaysia,” wrote @nazkamikaze.