DID you know Malaysia’s Proton Waja is known as the Proton Impian in the UK?

@joncouplandcars, a passionate car collector and Proton enthusiast from Lincolnshire, recently shared his excitement in a TikTok video while detailing a Proton Impian.

In the one-minute clip, he proudly declared, “I’m probably the only person in the UK detailing a Proton Impian,” before panning the camera to reveal the car—gleaming and spotless, a testament to his hard work.

Midway through the video, Jon shifts focus to the car’s interior, pointing out areas in need of attention.

“All these old screws need replacing with proper stainless steel things,” he notes while inspecting the details.

