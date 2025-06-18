It’s not every day that siblings come together to gift their parents a car — let alone a gleaming new Proton X70.

But that’s exactly what one big-hearted Malaysian family did, and their heartfelt gesture has since gone viral across social media.

In celebration of two major milestones — Father’s Day and their parents’ 38th wedding anniversary — 11 siblings pooled their resources to surprise their beloved “Abah” and “Ma” with the ultimate gift of gratitude.

In a touching TikTok post, one of the siblings shared:

“A gift from us, your 11 children, who were raised by your hands, Abah & Ma. In conjunction with Father’s Day and your 38th anniversary together, this is for you.”

The emotional video showed the moment their father was led outside to see the Proton X70, beautifully decorated with red ribbons.