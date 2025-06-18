It’s not every day that siblings come together to gift their parents a car — let alone a gleaming new Proton X70.
But that’s exactly what one big-hearted Malaysian family did, and their heartfelt gesture has since gone viral across social media.
In celebration of two major milestones — Father’s Day and their parents’ 38th wedding anniversary — 11 siblings pooled their resources to surprise their beloved “Abah” and “Ma” with the ultimate gift of gratitude.
In a touching TikTok post, one of the siblings shared:
“A gift from us, your 11 children, who were raised by your hands, Abah & Ma. In conjunction with Father’s Day and your 38th anniversary together, this is for you.”
The emotional video showed the moment their father was led outside to see the Proton X70, beautifully decorated with red ribbons.
Visibly moved, he teared up before stepping into the car and admiring the generous gift.
Netizens were quick to flood the comments with praise and admiration.
“Alhamdulillah, the process was made easy for the 11 siblings to buy a car for their parents. With a RM10,000 deposit, each of them chipped in around RM1,000. The monthly repayment comes up to just about RM100 per person. Smart planning — and more importantly, solid teamwork among siblings,” wrote user AS.
Another comment by Arif Haqim read: “You are all amazing children. You are truly blessed to be able to bring joy to your parents. The reward and blessings for that are immense. May Allah bless all of you, dear siblings.”