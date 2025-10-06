Aaron Aziz takes legal action over edited Gaza support video

ACTOR Datuk Aaron Aziz is pursuing legal action against individuals accused of spreading defamatory content that sparked a wave of online criticism against him.

The 49-year-old performer, whose full name is Aaron Mustapha Aziz, admitted feeling distressed after a controversy over his alleged stance on the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission emotionally affected his children, who are currently studying abroad.

“Bismillah, ya Allah, please ease our affairs. My children are overseas and I cannot hug and comfort them. My child’s birthday was marked with tears,“ he wrote in a video post on Instagram.

In the same social media upload, the father of three shared footage showing himself and his wife, Datin Diyana Halik, consulting with their lawyers.

“Daddy will defend all of you until my last breath,“ he pledged.

The controversy erupted after an edited video from an interview circulated online, appearing to show the Singapore-born actor questioning the actions of GSF humanitarian activists.

The spread of the manipulated clip caused netizens to misunderstand his position, resulting in widespread condemnation directed at him.

Refusing to remain silent, Aaron took steps to clarify the actual situation by urging netizens to watch the complete, unedited interview recording.

In the full interview, conducted approximately two weeks ago, he responded to questions by stating that celebrities should not be forced to speak about the Gaza issue on their social media accounts simply to satisfy netizen demands.

Importantly, Aaron did not mention the GSF mission in his interview. The Sheriff: Narko Integriti film star emphasised that he has never questioned the efforts of any party or individual working to help the Palestinian people.

The actor’s clarification highlights how selective editing and content manipulation can distort someone’s actual views, leading to unjust public backlash.

Aaron’s decision to pursue legal recourse demonstrates his determination to protect his reputation and shield his family from the emotional toll of false allegations.

The case serves as a reminder of the potential consequences when social media users share content without verifying its authenticity or watching full context, particularly on sensitive political and humanitarian issues.

As the legal proceedings move forward, Aaron has made clear his unwavering support for his family and his commitment to setting the record straight regarding his actual position on Palestinian humanitarian efforts.