It’s often said that if you really want to know whether your friends are dependable and genuinely care about you — go on a trip together.

Unfortunately, one woman learned that the hard way during a frustrating trip to Bali with three friends.

In a post on Threads, user @ainulhidayaah shared her experience, revealing that although her travel companions often acted well-off, they only brought between RM500 to RM1,000 for the entire trip.

To make matters worse, one of them — who claimed to be an accountant — didn’t even bring her wallet. Another kept borrowing everything from makeup to clothes.

Much to Ainul’s dismay, the group expected her to pay for expenses on the spot, including the driver and boat rides. She ended up using her own shopping money to cover their costs after they ran out of cash.

ALSO READ: Signs of fake friends

And when she returned to KL and asked to be reimbursed, she was labelled as “stingy.”

Frustrated by the experience, Ainul eventually cut ties with all three.

“I can’t stand traveling with people who act poor and behave like trash,” she wrote.

In the comments, she elaborated that two of her friends did bring their bank cards — but both were blocked because they had forgotten to notify their banks about traveling overseas.

“I usually bring extra, but it all ran out because I had to cover for these clowns,” she added. “One of them didn’t even offer to withdraw cash — said her account didn’t even have RM1,000.”

READ MORE: Frustrated Malaysian considers legal action against friend who owes them RM10,500

Her post has since been met with much disgust from Malaysian netizens, chiding the three women for using their friend and bringing such a small amount when travelling.

“RM500 is just my food money when I go to Dabong, Kelantan kak — and that’s just by train. If I were going to Bali, I’d definitely be saving up a few thousand. Going to another country with just RM500, even with the exchange rate, is just unreasonable. Honestly, I think she planned to take advantage of you from the start, kak,”commented @189peanutbutter.

“The rage I felt while reading this. Thank God you said you’re no longer friends with these people. Their behaviour was absolutely trashy,” said @nabilalokman.