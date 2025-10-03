A male AirAsia cabin crew member has received praise from CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and netizens for his care in helping an elderly woman on a recent flight.

A 58-second clip shared by Tony Fernandes on Instagram showed the male crew member holding the elderly passenger’s hands as he carefully guides her down the aisle to a wheelchair.

Speaking gently, he reassured her to move slowly and checked on her comfort.

Once she reached the wheelchair, he adjusted the footrests and waved goodbye with a smile.

Fernandes called the crew member’s actions “the difference between ordinary and the best,“ thanking the AirAsia staff for his dedication.

Netizens echoed the praise, with @_mrjoemarc calling it a “good example of being a good cabin crew,“ while @aramaitee_yap said, “AA crew is the best. Friendly and sometimes funny, making passengers happy.”

Others shared personal experiences of AirAsia’s service, though some questioned why the elderly woman had to walk down the aisle instead of using an aisle wheelchair or being seated closer to the exit.

AirAsia’s website states that special assistance wheelchair services are available but must be pre-booked online, with charges applicable. If not pre-booked, availability may not be guaranteed at the airport.