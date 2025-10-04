KUALA LUMPUR is known for many things — the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, its vibrant food scene, and an exciting mix of cultural and tourist attractions.

But could it also be home to some of the most beautiful people in the world?

One foreigner certainly thinks so.

@chellakuttyscottie, an American who moved to KL, recently shared his thoughts in a heartfelt Threads post, reflecting on his very first visit to Malaysia back in 2019.

“I remember standing around KLCC Park, just people-watching and thinking, ‘Wow, everyone here is so beautiful,’” he wrote.

Having travelled to over 100 countries, he says Kuala Lumpur still stands out — not just for its skyline or street food, but for its people.

He confessed that even after all these years, he still finds himself captivated by the beauty of the locals.

“I still think KL has some of the most beautiful people in the world,” he added. “I still end up people-watching constantly whenever I’m out and about.”

His post quickly gained traction, attracting over 100 comments from Malaysian netizens who were more than a little flattered by the praise.

“You’re making me blush as a Malaysian,” gushed @suekamil.

“I do that sometimes too — and I’m Malaysian! Yes, we have so many beautiful people from all races,” shared @knajmie.

“Thank you for the compliment. Proud Malaysian here,” added @nanad_diah.