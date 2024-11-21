PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur has been ranked as the 50th best city in the annual World’s Best City rankings, released on Wednesday (Nov 20).

Kuala Lumpur also achieved a 45th ranking in the overall prosperity category and ranked 12th globally for both Labour Force Participation (a city’s active workforce, defined as the percentage of all people of working age who are employed or are actively seeking work) and poverty rate (the percentage of the population living below the poverty line in a city).

“Kuala Lumpur, or “KL,” perfectly blends tradition with modern innovation, creating one of the most dynamic cities in the Asia-Pacific region.

“KL is also a multiculturalism dynamo, and the city’s rich mix of Malay, Chinese and Indian influences serve up a vibrant food scene, with street food like nasi lemak and char kway teow coexisting alongside world-class dining options.”

In the 49th place right above KL is Switzerland’s Zurich.

Meanwhile London was crowned the world’s best city for the 10th consecutive year, with New York and Paris in the second and third place respectively.

According to Resonance, a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development that compiles the rankings, the rankings are determined by using a combination of core statistics and user-generated data from online sources such as Google, Tripadvisor and Instagram to measure quality of place when it comes to experiential factors.

ALSO READ:

KL ranked 15th friendliest city in Asia

KL ranked eighth most affordable city to visit in Asia