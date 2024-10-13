EVERYONE has different perspectives on each country they visit especially regarding the country staying true to its identity.

Kuala Lumpur has remained the top travel destination for a long time where many visit to experience the bustling metropolitan’s sights and sounds.

However, two foreign travellers say otherwise, negatively reviewing the capital city, according to their post on social media platform Threads.

@twomadexplorers on Threads recently posted their city rankings, where Kuala Lumpur was said to be the city they “dislike”.

The travellers justified their negative review of Kuala Lumpur, according to a screenshot of their reply in the comments section where they said the city is “more American than it is Malaysian”.

In a reply to another comment, the travellers said they felt that Kuala Lumpur was “so developed that it lost a lot of character and real Malay culture”, adding that they liked their experience visiting Kampung Baru, stating it is one of the last areas in the city maintaining its authenticity.

“The real Malaysia is (in) places like Terengganu, Melaka, Kedah, Pahang, Sarawak, Sabah, Penang (and) Georgetown,” they said.

Despite the initial criticism by netizens for their opinion, many others agree with their sentiments, also appreciating their honesty.

“Left Kuala Lumpur 15 years ago. The city is too crowded for my liking. Too exhausting, mentally and emotionally draining me even though I was born and bred in Kuala Lumpur” a netizen said.

“As a Malaysian, I find that Kuala Lumpur doesn’t rank high on my list because it lacks the true essence of Malaysia,” another user chimed in.