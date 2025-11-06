A moment of forgetfulness led to a dramatic scene along Jalan Johor Baru–Gelang Patah–Pendas yesterday, when a tipper truck with its container still raised snagged an overhead electrical cable and brought down three concrete lamp posts.

The incident, which occurred around 3.20pm near SMK Gelang Patah, caused a brief stir online after a short 11-second video went viral on social media.

The footage shows the truck moving through a quiet residential area before its raised container catches the cable, toppling the poles like dominoes.

Gelang Patah district police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan confirmed that the 69-year-old driver had just completed unloading soil in the area but failed to lower the tipper’s container before driving off. No injuries were reported.

The driver has since lodged a police report and provided a statement. Authorities also confirmed he tested negative for drugs, New Straits Times reported.

While no one was hurt, netizens didn’t hold back in the comments, expressing frustration over the driver’s oversight and the potential danger it posed.

One user called Faiz Der Der commented: “What a careless driver—probably distracted by his phone. When you try to correct him, he won’t listen. His negligence causes trouble for so many people.

“When asked, he just says it’s broken... what, a ghost raised the container?

“I’m sorry, but that’s just not acceptable.”

“‘Sorry, the brakes didn’t work’ – lorry driver’s statement,” Lan Papa’s KEñzuke wrote sarcastically.

“How could he not notice? It was clearly raised high, and now he’s just causing trouble for others,” Adam Nuriman slammed.