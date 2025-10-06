KOTA BHARU: The bus driver involved in the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding in Gerik, early yesterday morning, has apologised to all students and families of the victims involved.

Mohd Amirul Fadhil Zulkifle, 39, said the accident occurred due to a malfunction of the brake system that caused him to lose control of the bus, resulting in the vehicle crashing into the road barrier.

“The bus was in good condition at the start of the journey, however, suddenly when passing the elephant crossing bridge in Gerik, the brakes did not work and the gears could not be shifted.

“I started being a bus driver in 2016 and this is the first time I have been involved in an accident that resulted in loss of lives,“ he told Bernama today.

The bus driver was very upset and could only apologise to all parties involved and is leaving the investigation to the authorities.

Mohd Amirul is also waiting to undergo surgery on his left hand, which was broken due to the accident.

Meanwhile, he also denied rumours regarding the death of the bus assistant, Samsudin Hamat, in his 50s, who is also his uncle.

“The news saying that he has passed away is not true...he is receiving treatment at the Taiping Hospital,“ he said.

In the incident early yesterday morning, 15 UPSI students died when the bus they were in overturned at KM53 JRTB, near Tasik Banding, Gerik.

The bus, which was hired by students, departed from Jertih, Terengganu at 9 pm on Sunday and was on its way to the university campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak before being involved in the accident.