Back-to-back long weekends turn into a nightmare for M’sian drivers

MALAYSIANS have been enjoying a series of long weekends since last month, but the extended holidays have brought traffic chaos for many road users.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced an additional public holiday on Monday, September 15 creating a four-day weekend in conjunction with Malaysia Day on September 16.

As a result, major highways across the country have become heavily congested from Friday onwards, as many took the opportunity to ‘balik kampung’ and make the most of the long break.

The situation is further intensified by a one-week school holiday, which runs from 13 to 21 September.

A Facebook video posted by Mohd Zamri Dulah showed standstill traffic on the Kuala Lumpur–Karak Highway, with congestion already building up before the Gombak toll at around 7:35am today.

In the video, he expressed his frustration and shared that he had decided to cancel his trip altogether after stopping for breakfast in Batu Caves.

Meanwhile, users on Threads have also shared their travel woes. Md Khairul, for example, noted that his usual drive from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan takes about two and a half hours, but today his navigation app estimated a journey time of four hours and twenty minutes.

He also shared a screenshot showing the entire route marked in red, indicating severe traffic congestion.

As the long weekends continue, motorists are advised to plan their journeys carefully and stay updated on traffic conditions through official channels.