AN established bubble tea franchise has been accused of racist hiring practices following the discovery of a job advertisement allegedly excluding the Indian community in its hiring criteria.

In an Instagram post by Mohan Moorthy (@mohaneyyy), the job posting was for an outlet in Taman Sri Sinar, Segambut.

The image of the job advertisement was shown to have allegedly listed Malay and Chinese candidates “with experience” as its criteria for the service crew and supervisor positions.

“So, Indians (and others) can be customers but aren’t considered worthy enough to be employees?

“Why are we being excluded from job opportunities like this? Everyone deserves an equal chance to work, regardless of their race,” Mohan said in his post.

One user claimed that he visited the outlet which posted the job advertisement and alleged that the poster was taken down.

As of press time, the popular bubble tea franchise has yet to issue a statement regarding the topic.