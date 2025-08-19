A post on r/kereta has gone viral after a Redditor argued that second-hand cars are “underrated” and often the smarter choice compared to buying brand new.

The user, RandomRed189273, wrote: “Buying a second-hand car is almost always the smarter move. And you shouldn’t always associate a used car with being crappy or poor.

“Buying a second-hand car is almost always the smarter move. Depreciation kills new car value — you’re letting someone else eat that huge initial cost. Even with renovations and maintenance, you’ll still pay less than the original price.”

ALSO READ: Second-hand car: Man endures nightmare as cost of servicing is more than vehicle’s valuation

He added that quality shouldn’t be overlooked just because the car is used.

“A high-value car doesn’t suddenly become trash because it’s second-hand. For example, you might find a used Lexus for RM40,000, while the same amount would only get you a new Myvi. Who’s with me?”

The post quickly gained traction, sparking a lively discussion among Malaysians about whether used cars are a better deal than brand new vehicles.

“I’m mechanically savvy, so a used car is all the rage with me. To me it’s worth it — but to my wife, not so much,” said Superb_Ratio6484.

READ MORE: Russian expat exposes Malaysian used car dealership scam

Tigger_35 raised a key concern: “The question is, do you have RM40k cash lying around? Or even RM20k? Plus spare cash to fix the car?”

piol91 noted that repairs aren’t always as costly as people think: “Even cars around 5–10k may not cost much to fix up. As long as processing fees aren’t ridiculous, it’s fine.”

Weary-Category-9249 highlighted risks for pricier models: “Not valid for RM40k+ cars. Wear and tear will cost a lot more. Better to buy new.”