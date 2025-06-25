MOST of us struggle to finish a single plate of char koay teow — but not Zermatt Neo.

The Singaporean competitive eater stunned bystanders after devouring a jaw-dropping 7kg of the beloved noodle dish in one sitting, earning applause both in person and online.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Zermatt shared that he visited a char koay teow stall tucked away in a location so discreet, “not a single Google review can be found about it.” The stall had been recommended to him by a Penang local, sparking his curiosity.

As the noodles were prepared, Zermatt praised the dish’s aroma and texture, noting it had a “buttery” scent and was “slightly wetter” than usual versions. He also highlighted the generous serving of prawns, calling them “humongous.”

Then came the main event: a massive plate stacked high with koay teow noodles, sunny-side-up eggs, and a mountain of prawns — all weighing in at 7kg. Wasting no time, Zermatt dug in.

Onlookers stood by, astonished. One uncle couldn’t help but ask, “Can ah?”, to which Zermatt confidently replied, “Can, no problem!”

As the challenge unfolded, the crowd watched with bated breath. Against all odds, Zermatt conquered the entire plate, prompting spontaneous clapping from the impressed audience.

Online, viewers were just as amazed.

One user called JoyceSymes-l4p commented: “Amazing how you could down all this food and made it look so easy.”

“I am convinced this man is an alien,” anujthakkur4161 wrote.