ZERMATT Neo is not your ordinary content creator. The competitive eater from Singapore is known for consuming extremely large amounts of food at a time.

Recently, the legend himself made his way to Nasi Kandar Sulaiman on Jalan Air , Penang and ordered himself a RM300 plate of nasi kandar.

According to the post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the RM300 plate was a new record for the restaurant.

From the photograph, there was a smorgasbord of dishes such as a giant fish head, ladies fingers, squids, prawns, hard-boiled eggs, omelettes, chilli peppers, and what looked like squid eggs.

The previous record was an RM218 plate which consisted of 12 pieces of sotong and 12 pieces of prawns, along with chicken, fish, meat, mutton, and a salted duck egg.

“RM300, record broken. All-time biggest ever record,” said the post, adding that Zermatt even brought his own massive tray as a plate to lay the mammoth of a meal.

Unsurprisingly, the Singaporean finished the plate with gusto within two hours and gave his meal a thumbs up.

“Many people are asking about the condition of our record maker after eating RM300 worth of food.

“He is still steady, just had a drink and felt strong again. And alhamdulillah, he likes NKS,” said the restaurant, in another Facebook post.

He was also seen in a video posted in the comments section sharing that the nasi kandar was delicious.

Malaysians were impressed by his feat, expressing their admiration in the comment section.

