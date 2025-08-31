Cat named Shimba steals show at National Day Parade

A cat named Shimba who joined the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) contingent during the 2025 National Day celebration in Putrajaya today has captured public attention.

Through a video shared by TikTok user Eliza Mak Kucing, the adorable animal was seen being held by a personnel standing on an APM vehicle throughout the parade.

A sign was placed nearby reading, “Hi I’m Shimba, I’m a victim, not a rescuer,“ referring to the cat’s role as a rescued animal rather than part of the rescue team.

Tik Tok users acknowledged being charmed by the cat’s presence, which was considered one of the visitor attractions at this year’s National Day celebration.

“APM is truly hyper active this year,“ commented TikTok user Malas Baik.

“(What) a chubby (one) ?,“ said Dear One.

“The victim is so cute,“ remarked eifaaeilya.

The inclusion of Shimba in the official parade demonstrates the Civil Defence Force’s community engagement efforts and their role in animal rescue operations, with the cat serving as a lighthearted representation of their rescue work.