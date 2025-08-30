Sungai Petani Keretapi Sarong 2025 aims to unite Malaysia’s diverse races

SUNGAI PETANI: The Sungai Petani Keretapi Sarong 2025 Programme aims to serve as a unifying platform for Malaysia’s diverse racial communities.

Programme coordinator Azad Ashraf Sani stated that the event carries the theme ‘Serumpun’ to symbolise national togetherness.

Kolektif Biggy is organising this event scheduled for 13 September in conjunction with National Month and Malaysia Day celebrations.

“Following last year’s overwhelming success, we are targeting five thousand participants this year,“ Azad Ashraf told reporters.

Participants will board trains from various locations and converge at Sungai Petani KTMB Station before proceeding to Jalan Petani.

Various activities will run from 9am to 5pm with participation from youth across Perlis, Kedah and northern Penang.

The programme showcases traditional clothing and cultural elements from Malaysia’s various ethnic groups.

It simultaneously helps build networking opportunities among local young entrepreneurs.

Between forty and fifty entrepreneurs are expected to participate in this business and networking initiative.

Sungai Petani Member of Parliament Dr Mohammed Taufik Johari expressed full support for the programme.

He emphasised that such events deserve widespread support during independence and Malaysia Day celebrations.

“These events foster unity and racial harmony while bringing all races together,“ Dr Mohammed Taufik added. – Bernama