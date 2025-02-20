THERE have been reports of crocodile sightings lately after one was spotted in Sungai Klang and Pantai Cermin these past few weeks.

Earlier today, another crocodile sighting was confirmed near a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

A video on X by @sangratu18 showed the reptile in a river under the KL Eco City bridge from the MidValley shopping complex.

ALSO READ: Public advised to be cautious following crocodile sighting at Pantai Cermin

“(I) usually see monitor lizards.

“Today is a bit of an upgrade,” captioned the X post.

Several replies in the comments showed images of many individuals gathered around the area due to the reptile’s presence being a rare occurrence.

An image posted in the comments section by user @qyqiyyy showed several members of the Civil Defense Force (APM) gathering around the area where the reptile was.