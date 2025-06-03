Customer shocked after paying RM6 for a Murtabak no bigger than his car key

THE Ramadan bazaar is only in its fifth day, yet several Malaysians have already taken to social media to express their disappointment with some of their purchases—ranging from skimpy shawarma fillings to takoyaki with squid that looked like raisins.

Most recently, a customer was shocked to find that the murtabak he bought was no bigger than his car key!

@azfarabdullahismail55 shared a picture on TikTok of his murtabak, which appeared noticeably smaller than a regular-sized one.

To emphasize its tiny size, he placed his car key next to it for comparison. And to make matters worse? It cost him RM6!

“Just wanted to show off my car key that I bought two years ago. Pretty big, right?” he joked sarcastically.

The photo of the “mini murtabak” has since gone viral, racking up more than 400 jokes and comments from amused Malaysians.

“Murtabak travel-friendly,” quipped @wuishhwuishh.

“The key is big, not that the murtabak is small!” commented @luminionions.

The post also sparked a wave of similar experiences, with netizens sharing their own disappointing Ramadan bazaar purchases.

@angsapink: “On my husband’s first day of fasting, he bought a murtabak, but the curry gravy tasted like curry powder mixed with water. And the onion water? It was literally just syrup water—with only two strands of onion! Hahaha!”

@annevil: “I just bought a beef murtabak... but the beef is missing!”