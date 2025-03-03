MUSLIMS in Malaysia began their month-long fast on March 2, and with that, Ramadan bazaars are in full swing, offering an array of delicious food and refreshing drinks.

However, one woman was left disappointed by her first day of Ramadan purchase—takoyaki, a popular Japanese snack made of wheat-flour batter typically filled with squid.

TikTok user @fierahe shared her unfortunate experience in a short 11-second video, revealing her lackluster purchase.

The video shows a takoyaki torn in half, exposing a minuscule piece of purple-coloured squid. The inside of the takoyaki also appears to have purple stains.

“First day of Ramadan so far. How could you, mak cik?” wrote @fierahe in the video, expressing her dismay over the stingy filling.

ALSO READ: Customer orders crispy fried squid for RM9.10, gets “fried batter with tiny squid rings” instead

Since being posted, the TikTok video has garnered over 170,000 views and more than 160 comments, with Malaysian netizens equally horrified by the “raisin-sized” squid.

“Where did you buy this raisin takoyaki?” joked @zuzasdotes_fa.

Some even mistook the tiny squid for a piece of dragon fruit due to its purplish hue.

“I thought it was dragon fruit,“ commented @xirarose.

Others took the opportunity to share their own disappointments with takoyaki quality.

“Takoyaki used to be my favorite. But after constantly getting ones that are burnt on the outside, raw on the inside, filled with prawn balls instead of real shrimp, with overly sweet sauce, and other unfortunate experiences, I ended up being traumatised,“ shared @pa.ahhh.

READ MORE: Customer disappointed after paying RM13 at Ramadan bazaar for rock-hard pulut panggang

Another user, @oddmuses, was even more frustrated, expressing their disapproval of unethical business practices:

“I definitely don’t halal the money I spent on food like this. Doing business without integrity is a guaranteed way to accumulate sins.”