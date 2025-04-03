THE fasting month has arrived, and Malaysians are eagerly visiting Ramadan bazaars nationwide in search of their favorite festive treats.

However, some customers are already expressing frustration over the quality of food being sold.

Earlier, a Malaysian woman went viral after discovering that the takoyaki she purchased contained only a minuscule piece of squid, with the inside of the snack stained purple.

Now, another dissatisfied customer, @fara_zaini, took to TikTok to share her underwhelming shawarma purchase from a Ramadan bazaar in Bayan Baru, Penang.

In a 14-second video, she unwrapped the shawarma to reveal a disappointing filling—just a few thin slices of meat, wilted lettuce, and sauce.

She added that she paid RM10 for it.

“Big profit this month,“ she sarcastically captioned the post.

Her video quickly went viral, amassing over 600,000 views and more than 1,300 comments, with many netizens sharing their own Ramadan bazaar food disappointments.

@Amalina Muhammad: “Got scammed today. The tripe soup was like chewing on a bicycle tire. Not buying from the bazaar again.”

Sya Syira added “Bazaar stall rental is expensive, that’s why shawarma prices are high. But if it’s expensive, there should be more filling inside, not just a tiny amount like this.”

@asrolerolerol shared that he has not visited a Ramadan bazaar for the past three years due to the quality of food.

“That’s why I stopped going to bazaars. It’s been three years now. This is exactly why. Some kuih are even spoiled. Once I get burned, I’m never going back.”