ASKING about salary during a job interview might seem like common sense — but one Malaysian jobseeker says he were shamed for it.

@dai_lu_mao_zi shared on r/Bolehland that he had gone for a lot of job interviews recently but would receive the side-eye from interviewers when he requested to know the salary.

He even received this reply from an interviewer, “You haven’t even started work and already you’re asking about salary. Did you only come here for the money?”

The original user who posted this went on to share that he couldn’t believe his ears when he heard the statement.

“Isn’t that what a job is? Why would I work for you if not for the salary?!”

The jobseeker explained that after being scammed with fake salary promises at a previous job, they now make it a point to ask upfront.

The post ended with a heartfelt plea: “Please pray for me to get a good job. I’ve applied for a lot, now just waiting.”

Many netizens defended the jobseeker, saying that asking about salary is not only reasonable but necessary.

milo-ping said that this was a good way to know if one will be working for a good company.

“It’s a great way for you to filter companies. Better to reject now as compared to joining and suffering for years.”

“If you don’t ask for a salary then work for free? Just politely stop the interview and walk out. Waste of time,” commented Appropriate-Rub3534.

As one netizen put it:

“No it’s not considered rude, not in 2025. Many large MNCs, financial institutions, Big 4 accounting firms, large law firms I know are transparent about their remuneration package during the interview process. I mean, it’s one of their largest selling points. They are basically telling the candidate ‘we can pay you MORE than the going market rate and/or other companies.

“The usual suspects being strange about it are the ones who either seek to underpay their employees, or couldn’t afford a competitive salary.”