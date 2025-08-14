Doctor leaves Malaysia after RM5.8k offer despite experience

A Malaysian medical practitioner shared a heartfelt post explaining why he left the local healthcare industry for greener pastures after being offered a placement in a government hospital — only to discover that the pay was lower than expected.

Aiman Hashimi, who had recently returned from the UK, shared the emotional dilemma that led him to once again leave Malaysia, highlighting what he views as a systemic failure to value and retain local medical talent.

“If Malaysia cannot respect and retain its own doctors, then don’t be surprised when we choose to serve elsewhere — where our skills are valued, and our sacrifices mean something,” he shared in a Facebook post.

In his post, he alleged that he had attended an interview at a government hospital and waited several months for a response, only to receive no reply.

He added that he had prior experience in the field while in Malaysia, in addition to two years of clinical research at the prestigious University of Cambridge.

Earlier this month, Aiman finally received an offer — but was disheartened to find he had been offered the lowest medical officer grade (UD10), with a total salary of around RM5,800, including allowances.

He added that the salary was “roughly the same as what a non-professional Thai restaurant chef can earn in Malaysia”.

“How are we supposed to survive with a salary of only RM5,000 before tax deductions? It doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.

Now settled in Ireland, Aiman said his skills are better recognised there, where he has been entrusted with a position equivalent to a medical registrar in Malaysia — and receives a salary that reflects his qualifications and experience.

“After years of sacrificing my time, energy, and personal finances to gain skills and experience abroad, this is how my own country values me.

“So tell me — is it fair to label me ‘unpatriotic’ for staying abroad, or is the system itself failing to value its own doctors?”

Netizens expressed support for his situation, agreeing that Malaysia must do more to recognise and retain young talent in the healthcare sector — particularly in terms of fair remuneration.

However, one user noted that although working in the government sector may not come with a high salary, it does offer certain benefits.

“Many local professionals would love to serve Malaysia, but our own country needs to start appreciating its talents and offer remuneration on par with professionals in other countries — especially in the medical field,” one user pointed out.

“That’s why those working abroad won’t return to Malaysia unless they transition into specialist roles or work in private hospitals,” another commented.