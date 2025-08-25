Earthquake Siesta: Johor man sleeps through earthquake like a Boss

A CCTV clip from a home in Taman Perling, Segamat, Johor has gone viral after capturing the moment a mild earthquake tremor shook the area early Sunday morning — but instead of panicking, the man in the video simply rolled over and went back to sleep.

The footage, shared by TikTok user @niachuckyculoshiro, shows the room rattling at 6.13am on Aug 24 while a cat in the corner briefly perks up.

The man stirs, blinks at the shaking around him, and then decides that sleep is more important than an earthquake.

The homeowner, Nia, said she initially mistook the tremor for thunder.

“I hadn’t slept yet that morning and suddenly felt the shake. It was surprising even though it was a weak quake,” she said in her post.

The video has since blown up online, with thousands of viewers turning the unusual moment into comedy.

@MaznahNation said, “As long as the fan isn’t switched off (he will not wake up).”

@bySafinaBakery added, “Earthquake? Doesn’t matter, at least I’ve done my Subuh prayers.”

The most relatable response came from @Yuyu’sShop, who quipped, “Real mom advice: even an earthquake won’t wake you up.”

Amid the flood of lighthearted reactions, the creator herself joined in.

She said, “If the lights were off, he would’ve been fast asleep. That’s my younger brother, just relaxing after cleaning the house.”

While the clip has entertained thousands with jokes about Malaysian resilience — or just plain sleepiness — some netizens reminded others that even small earthquakes should be taken seriously.

Still, the internet seems to agree on one thing: in Malaysia, not even an earthquake can come between a man and his nap.