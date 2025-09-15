Emergency vehicles struggle through Cameron Highlands holiday traffic

TRAFFIC congestion in Cameron Highlands during the current school holiday season has raised serious concerns after severe traffic conditions hindered the movement of emergency vehicles, including fire engines.

A couple of viral TikTok videos posted by user @TunaCameron and @TunaCameron1 respectively showed heavy traffic flow believed to be occurring at the junction leading to Kea Farm, one of the popular tourist destinations in the highland resort.

The narrow two-lane road conditions with only single-file vehicle movement made it extremely difficult for a fire engine attempting to pass through the congested traffic.

Other vehicles were also seen struggling to give way due to the limited and narrow road space available in the area.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion about why tourists continue to flock to the popular hill station despite having to endure severely congested roads during peak seasons.

Cameron Highlands records thousands of visitors every holiday season, particularly drawn by attractions such as tea plantations, the Brinchang night market, and vegetable and strawberry farms.

The chronic traffic problems have become a significant safety concern, especially when emergency services are unable to respond quickly due to blocked roads. During public holidays, thousands of tourists find themselves stuck in traffic for hours, sometimes up to half a day, before reaching their destination.

Traffic reports show an average of more than 10,000 cars are recorded coming to Cameron Highlands every day during long holidays, creating bottlenecks on the single main road that serves the entire highland area.

The situation has prompted calls for urgent infrastructure improvements and better traffic management solutions to ensure both tourist safety and emergency service accessibility.