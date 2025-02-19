AIRPORTS are known for their steep food prices, but one Malaysian TV host was shocked by just how much she had to pay for a simple bottle of water at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2).

Taking to Facebook on Monday (February 17), Chiong Pei Pei vented her frustration after purchasing a bottle of mineral water for RM7.80.

Sharing a photo of the item, she criticised the pricing and the airport’s facilities.

“KLIA 2 is a very unfriendly airport. The water dispensers are either broken or out of water. I can accept a bottle of water being sold for RM4 – RM5 at convenience stores, but RM7.80 per bottle?

“Maybe I’m just being narrow-minded, but such excessive profiteering is unacceptable!” she wrote.

Her post sparked a debate in the comments, with many agreeing that the price was unreasonable. Others, however, defended the markup, citing high rental costs at the airport.

One netizen called Puah Liang Juan commented: “Do you actually know how much their monthly rent is? If you did, you’d think it’s worth it.”

“The price of mineral water at airports worldwide is always at least two to three times the market price,” S.Y Goh wrote.

“This price is too much!” Lauren Tan commented.

Would you pay RM7.80 for a bottle of water, or is that just too much?