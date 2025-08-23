Famous for his catchphrase “Apa Celop Toq,” Tai now sells Toq’s RM5 nasi ‘bungkus’

PETALING JAYA: The catchphrase “Apa celop toq” once took Malaysia by storm, especially among the youth around 2011.

Fast forward to today, the man behind the iconic line, Taiyuddin Bakar, or Tai, 42, has taken on a new role where he sells nasi bungkus for just RM5 a pack.

A recent Facebook post by user Syaza Muaz has gone viral for highlighting Tai’s food venture.

“Let’s support this abang’s business. Actor Taiyuddin (from Apa Celop Toq) is now selling nasi bungkus for only RM5. Choose from ayam kicap, ayam berlado, or bilis petai. So sedap toqq!

Location: CIMB Taman Equine.” Syaza wrote on Facebook.

The post has since gone viral with over 2,400 shares and a whopping 33,000 reactions, with netizens cheering Tai on.

Syaza’s post were accompanied with photos showing Tai selling the RM5 nasi bungkus straight from the boot of his car, complete with a small table setup.

According to Syaza, Tai even goes live on TikTok under his handle @taiyuddinbakar, where he enthusiastically interacts with viewers while selling his meals.

The comment section is filled with Malaysians asking about his exact daily location, whether he’s at the same spot daily or moves around, and many expressing their joy at seeing the beloved actor again.