“Fast and clean” - Singaporean man says the MRT is KL’s “greatest achievement”

LOCALS and foreigners alike have often praised Malaysia’s public transportation system — particularly the LRT and MRT — for its efficiency and comfort.

One Singaporean’s recent remarks have been added to the list of positive reviews, after he complimented the MRT for its speed and cleanliness.

In a post shared on a Facebook page, the Singaporean mentioned that he took the MRT from Pavilion in Bukit Bintang to Kajang, and then returned to Bandar Utama.

He also noted that the MRT in Malaysia was not as crowded as the one in his home country.

“The MRT is the greatest achievement that Kuala Lumpur has. They should build an MRT in Johor Bahru too,” he wrote.

As his post gained traction on social media, many users responded, pointing out that Singapore’s MRT is often more crowded because it serves as one of the country’s main modes of transport.

“Most Singaporeans do not own cars, unlike Malaysians who usually have at least one car. “Public transport is not their primary option,” one user commented.

“The crowd also depends on peak hours during weekdays and weekends. You can’t compare Singapore and Malaysia directly,” another user noted.

Meanwhile, a separate commenter addressed the Singaporean’s suggestion to build an MRT in Johor Bahru, explaining that such a project would require approval from the Federal Government.