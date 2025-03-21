OVER the past year, an unexpected mode of transport has been gaining popularity among foreign tourists in Malaysia—the LRT and MRT.

Many visitors have praised the country’s public transport system, often comparing it to their own back home.

Recently, American content creator Dana shared a TikTok video highlighting her glowing experience using Kuala Lumpur’s Mass Rail Transit (MRT).

She opened her video stating that “Americans would lose their minds” if they ever saw the MRT in KL because “it puts the one in the US to shame.”

Dana was particularly impressed by the cleanliness of the stations.

”The stations are so pristine, you can even see your reflection on the floor because it’s just that clean.

“You can instantly tell that the stations are very well-maintained—no trash, dirt, graffiti, or homelessness in sight.

“Just look at the platforms—you can tell how clean they are. The metros are driverless, and they’re spotless inside too.”

She also highlighted a unique feature of Malaysia’s MRT—Rapid KL’s women-only coach.

“There’s a women-only area that women can choose to use so they feel more comfortable.”