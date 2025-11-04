A Malaysian man is earning praise online for staying calm and composed after being physically attacked by a female beggar who approached him for a cigarette.

In a now-viral 26-second TikTok video uploaded by @sfh.reez, a disheveled-looking woman is seen approaching the man while he was midway through his meal at a local mamak eatery, requesting him for a cigarette.

She persistently touches his arm and refuses to leave, despite being told “no”.

As the man continues to deny her request, the situation escalates — the woman suddenly hits him on the back, not once, but multiple times, clearly frustrated.

What stood out to many viewers was the man’s incredible composure. Despite the physical aggression, he did not retaliate or raise his voice.

In the comments section, @sfh.reez explained their reason for not giving her a cigarette: “She wanted a cigarette, bro. But even though she’s not our flesh and blood, we should still care for her health.

“Who knows, maybe one day she’ll understand why we didn’t give her that cigarette.”

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 2.2 million views and more than 3,500 comments from netizens who were both shocked by the woman’s behaviour and deeply moved by the man’s patience.

“I feel so bad looking at the face of the brother,” wrote @relaxin40.

“Salute to you, bro. You’ve got a lot of patience. I’ve been in a similar situation — someone mentally unwell came asking for money while we were eating. When I refused, he cursed my whole family. I lost control. I know he’s unwell, but still — the shop owner just let him go around bothering customers,” shared @Kiee.

“You’re so patient. Thank you for showing such good manners. You didn’t hit back, and you didn’t give her the cigarette out of concern for her health. Please keep carrying yourself with that same kindness and respect,” commented @LeA.