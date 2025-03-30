CASES involving road bullies often surface every now and then.

While the ugly behaviour of most of these bullies are more often not caught on camera, certain instances see such acts being recorded before getting uploaded on social media platforms.

Recently, a clip showing a man assaulting a female driver, after she allegedly ran into a child who was crossing the road, went viral on Tik Tok.

In the 22-second clip, the incident which apparently occurred in Senawang, Negri Sembilan, saw the man rush into the driver’s side of the Perodua Axia to apparently assault the woman.

He is then seen going towards the front of the car to retrieve his daughter before placing the child on the road curb.

It is unclear whether the child suffered any injuries from the said accident.

As the female driver attempts to get out of her seat to assess the situation, the man proceeds to rush towards the car and assaults her again before another individual steps in to defuse the situation.

The video uploaded yesterday has since been shared over 2,000 times with most netizens condemning the man’s behaviour, and calling for the woman to lodge a police report on the incident.

In response to the incident, the driver’s younger sister said she had accidentally hit the child as her vision was blocked by the car in front of her.

“My sister had just exited the bazaar junction and was driving slowly at only about 20 to 30kph. There was a car in front of her, which obstructed her view.

“The family was crossing (the road), with the man behind and his wife and children in front. The collision was minor since the car wasn’t moving fast,” she said.

Addtionally, the woman claimed that her sister was attacked by the man before she could get out of her car.

“My sister opened the door, but the man forcefully slammed it, damaging both the door and the car lock. Then he punched my sister in the head.

“My sister immediately apologised for the incident, but perhaps he couldn’t accept it, so he punched her a second time,” she said.

She said her sister, who was also kicked in the stomach, immediately lodged a police report in aftermath of the incident.

She added that while the collision was minor, the man had made it seem to the police that her sister had sent his son and wife “flying”.