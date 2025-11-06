HARIMAU Malaya football legend Baddrol Bakhtiar captured hearts nationwide when he attended Malaysia’s match against Vietnam at Bukit Jalil National Stadium yesterday.

However, it wasn’t just his presence that got people talking.

The former national team star, who now serves as Gurun state assemblyman as well as Kedah state exco, showed up to support the Harimau Malaya squad in true grassroots fashion – sitting on the stadium seats alongside regular fans without any VIP treatment.

Baddrol attended the match with Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, but his humble gesture of forgoing special seating arrangements to sit with ordinary supporters has since gone viral on social media.

In a TikTok video posted on his account, the sight of the football icon, despite his current political status, choosing to experience the match like any other passionate fan has deeply moved Malaysian sports enthusiasts.

“You are the real hero of the Malaysian team. Best thing about Baddrol – former national player sitting in regular stands with no special treatment, no problem at all,“ wrote ZaidZairazi.

“No need to sit in VIP seats. Great to share seats with 61,000 supporters. Salute!” commented user Ehkucai.

“Excellent that YB still comes to support Harimau Malaya because he was once part of the national team,“ added Junaidimohdtahir.

The heartwarming display of humility from the football legend has resonated with fans across the country, with many praising his down-to-earth approach and unwavering support for Malaysian football despite his transition into full-time politics.

Baddrol’s gesture perfectly embodies the spirit of Malaysian football – where passion transcends status and true legends remain connected to their roots.