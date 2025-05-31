HEROES don’t always wear capes — as some ride motorbikes and deliver food.

A woman shared online that a Grab rider was the first to come forward and lend a hand during an emergency in Jalan Bangsar yesterday.

Taking to Threads, Lilian Wong said she noticed smoke coming from her car while driving, which later caught fire.

Upon seeing this, a Grab rider named Affif voluntarily stepped in to assist her during the stressful situation.

She said he advised her to call the MERS 999 emergency number to inform the Fire and Rescue Department, while he set up a stool to divert traffic on the busy road during the peak hour.

Wong also said that Affif made sure she kept her belongings safe as the car was engulfed in flames.

“The bomba and police arrived within minutes, put out the fire, had their investigation team check the car, and the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) was then alerted to tow the car to the side to avoid obstructing traffic.

“All of this happened within two hours from the moment I first noticed the smoke,” she wrote.

Wong added that it wasn’t just the Grab rider who helped — several members of the public also came to her aid at the scene.

“There were a bunch of others who tried to help initially. Thank you to the abang who used his fire extinguisher, and also to the people watering the plants at the road divider who tried to help put out the fire.

“I’m immensely grateful to the motorists who stopped to help in one way or another.”

Netizens applauded the kindness of Affif and the members of the public who came together to help her.

Referring to a smiling selfie of Wong and the rider, @nadwatulshima commented, “And still you can smile. Strong woman. God bless you and the abang Grab.”

Another user, @zetiapaidi82, thanked the rider, saying food delivery workers are “frontline heroes” for being the first to help in road emergencies.

Many netizens expressed their relief that Wong was unharmed following the terrifying incident.