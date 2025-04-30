The pressure to own a home is real — whether it comes from family expectations or watching your friends proudly share their homeownership milestones on social media.
But without a supportive partner or a strong enough salary, it’s easy to fall into debt — especially when mortgage payments stretch already tight monthly budgets.
Malaysian real estate agent @natashagideon recently shared her take on this issue, saying that those earning below RM5,000 a month should think twice before buying a house.
She explained that the most affordable properties in the market are usually priced around RM300,000, which translates to a monthly mortgage payment of about RM1,500.
“If your salary is exactly RM5,000, after paying RM1,500 for the mortgage, you’re left with around RM3,500 for other essentials like insurance, savings, and daily expenses,” she said.
But if your monthly income is only RM3,500, it’s a much tighter situation.
“With that same RM1,500 mortgage payment, you’re left with just RM2,000 — and that still needs to cover your car, bills, food... by the end of the day, it’s going to go negative.”
That said, she noted there are exceptions — for instance, if you earn RM3,500 but your only commitment is the house loan, and your spouse or partner can fully support the family’s living costs.
Her comments quickly went viral, sparking a lively debate online. Many agreed with her view, but others shared their own successful experiences of buying a home on a lower income — especially as a long-term investment.
“I bought my first house when my salary was RM3,000. My goal was to rent it out for passive income. It’s been five years now, and I’ve never had to pay the loan myself — the tenant has covered it all,” commented Emilia.
Another commenter, Ain Zaabar, said: “I bought my first home for RM105,000 with a RM2,000+ salary when I was still single. It really depends on your purpose. That house is now a source of passive income.”
Some supported @natashagideon’s cautionary stance.
“Sis, I don’t care what others say. But I totally agree with your statement. Life is really tough right now, huhuhu,” wrote Ainihartini.
Another user reflected on how times have changed: “People today are really scared to buy homes because prices are way above what salaries can support. Back in the 90s, Alhamdulillah, we could still manage. Even with a basic salary of RM700–800 and two kids, it was just enough to get by.”